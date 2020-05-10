× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 11, 1927 - April 15, 2020

Marjorie Elaine Olson, 93, died April 15, 2020 at her Holly Heights residence in Denver. Family members, Terry Pedersen, Ruth and Lee Ruby and Cindi Robeck Olson, were by her side.

Marge loved family gatherings, polka dancing and being the “boss”. She enjoyed games, especially Dominos, which she played until the end. Watching baseball and football games with friends was a favorite pastime. She loved spending holidays with family, especially time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marge was a hard worker. She had a variety of “care-giver” jobs at long term care facilities. She had a kind heart and was always willing to step in and help others when needed. She was born in South Dakota on February 11, 1927, but raised in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She and Leonard Pedersen, husband, moved to Denver, CO in 1955 to raise their family. Marge remarried in 1970 to Larry Olson. Upon retiring, she and Larry moved to Seward, Nebraska to spend time with her family and enjoy the smaller town. They returned to the Denver area to be with their children and grandchildren.