December 23, 2020

Marjorie Eileen (Humann) Birkett age 89 of Lincoln died 12-23-2020. Marjorie “Eileen” married Robert H. Birkett on August 22, 1947. She loved being a wife, mother & grandmother & great grandmother, She loved Elvis, her cardinal bird collection and all kinds of music.

Survived by Husband Robert H. Birkett, Sons James, Larry, Bobby, Michael, Grandsons and spouses, Granddaughters & spouses, Great Grand kids, many friends. Preceded by Parents Marjorie & Albert Humann, Brothers Earl Humann & wife Kathy, Brother Harold Humann & wife Diane, Parents –in-law Harry Birkett & wife Martha.

Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 12-29-20 10:30 St. Joseph's Catholic church 7900 Trendwood Dr. Rosary: Monday 7:00 Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A Street. Memorial: Alzheimers Association or Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers. If you attend services masks are required. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com