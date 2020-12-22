 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marjorie Dickey
View Comments

Marjorie Dickey

{{featured_button_text}}
Marjorie Dickey

Marjorie Dickey

December 17, 1934 - December 19, 2020

Survivors include her children: Deborah Dickey of Lincoln, NE, Russell Dickey and significant other Mary Battreall of York, NE, Lisa (Jerry) Kinney of Lincoln, and Douglas Dickey of York, one sister, Mary Striggow of Lincoln, sister-in-law Brenda Striggow of Hebron, NE, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, infant son, her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.

Services are pending until after the holidays. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmotuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News