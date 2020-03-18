Marjorie Brockman
October 16, 1976 - March 5, 2020
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Belmont Baptist Church, 3424 N 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68521, at 1:00pm. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.
Service information
Mar 21
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
1:00PM
Belmont Baptist Church
3424 N 14th St
Lincoln, NE 68521
