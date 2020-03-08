Marjorie Brockman

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Family to receive friends Sunday, March 8 from 3-5 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. A celebration of life service will be held at the Belmont Baptist Church at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.