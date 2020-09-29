× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 26, 2020

Marjorie Ann Smith 87 of Lincoln passed away on September 26, 2020. Born in Swanton, NE in 1933 to Frank and Helen (Bartos) Vidlak. Graduate of Wilber, NE High School. Marjorie was raised in Bennet, NE. Before retiring, Marjorie cooked for Tri Delta sorority on the UNL campus and for hundreds of kids at LPS. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings and holidays. And also puzzles, brain teasers, gardening and watching wildlife in her back yard. Marjorie, a very special lady, had a positive impact and made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Survivors include sons Mike Smith of Lincoln, Pat (Amy) Smith of Omaha, NE and Dan (Amy) Smith of Lincoln, NE, Grandsons Kyle (Krissy) Smith, Chris (Jenna) and Kurtis Smith, Justin (Erica) Klemsz, Granddaughter LeAnne (Matt) Foulk, 7 great grandchildren. Sisters-in-law Mary Vidlak and Alice Mae Bedell and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by husband Charles Smith, parents Frank & Helen Vidlak, brother Bob Vidlak, brother Tony (Pearl) Vidlak, sister-in-law Annette (Jack) Friend, brother-in-law Frank Bedell.

Visitation will be: Thursday 10am-9pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd followed by a burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Family for later designation. Father Justin Wylie officiating. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.