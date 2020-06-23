Marjorie Ann Ericksen, daughter of John Robert and Velma Shafer was born at Oxford, Nebraska on September 12, 1932 and died on June 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She grew up in Furnas County, NE where she received her education from the New Era Grade School and Edison High School graduating in 1950. Margie attended Kearney State College for 1 year and then Lincoln General School of Nursing graduating in 1954. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955 from Nebraska Wesleyan University while working in Obstetrics at Lincoln General Hospital.

Marjorie was united in marriage to Duane Ericksen on October 23, 1955 at Edison, NE. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this October. To this union four children were born: Sheri, Gregg, Bruce and Brian. She began her nursing career at York General Hospital in 1962 then moved to Memorial Hospital in Aurora in 1964. Marge started working at the Aurora Medical Clinic in September 1967 and continued there when the clinic joined with the Memorial Health Clinic. She retired in 2002. She also worked part time at Hamilton Manor in Aurora for several years. Early in her career she helped with the Tuberculosis Association in Hamilton County with TB testing and was also the school nurse for Hampton Public Schools.