September 12, 1932 - June 17, 2020
Marjorie Ann Ericksen, daughter of John Robert and Velma Shafer was born at Oxford, Nebraska on September 12, 1932 and died on June 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She grew up in Furnas County, NE where she received her education from the New Era Grade School and Edison High School graduating in 1950. Margie attended Kearney State College for 1 year and then Lincoln General School of Nursing graduating in 1954. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955 from Nebraska Wesleyan University while working in Obstetrics at Lincoln General Hospital.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Duane Ericksen on October 23, 1955 at Edison, NE. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this October. To this union four children were born: Sheri, Gregg, Bruce and Brian. She began her nursing career at York General Hospital in 1962 then moved to Memorial Hospital in Aurora in 1964. Marge started working at the Aurora Medical Clinic in September 1967 and continued there when the clinic joined with the Memorial Health Clinic. She retired in 2002. She also worked part time at Hamilton Manor in Aurora for several years. Early in her career she helped with the Tuberculosis Association in Hamilton County with TB testing and was also the school nurse for Hampton Public Schools.
Marjorie was an active member of the United Lutheran Church in Hampton prior to moving to Lincoln in May 2018. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and participated in bible study programs. Margie enjoyed camping for 50 years, gardening, watching sports and visiting her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Duane, daughter, Sheri Ericksen, son-in-law Glen Cox, brothers Duane Shafer, Jack Shafer and wife Lona, Jerry Shafer and wife Colleen, Billy Shafer and wife Ida, Donnie Shafer; sister Maxine Homer and husband Ed; brother-in-laws Nick Kantaras, and Boyd Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Gregg (Faye) Ericksen of Holdrege, Bruce (Nicole) Ericksen of Ponca and Brian (Nicci) Ericksen of Kansas City, MO; 9 grandchildren, Grant (Melissa) Ericksen, Becky (Channing) Holbrook, Ben (Savannah) Ericksen, Jessi Ericksen, Rachel Ericksen, Hannah Ericksen, Haley Ericksen, Evan Ericksen, Elizabeth Ericksen and 6 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Phyllis Kantaras of Kearney, Arlene Smith of Blue Springs, and Janice (Richard) Howman of Lakewood, CO; two brothers, Sam (Donna) Shafer of Rolla, MO, Francis Shafer of Edwardsville, KS; two sister-in-laws, Karol Shafer of Edison and Gladys Shafer of Lincoln and many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27th at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton along with her husband, Duane. Current CDC guidelines will be followed, which is 25% of capacity. The service will be livestreamed on the United Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Inurnment will be in United Lutheran Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 3-4 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are kindly suggested to United Lutheran Church or United Lutheran Cemetery Inc. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
