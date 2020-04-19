× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 31, 1929 - April 15, 2020

Marion Edwin Childress, of Lincoln, Nebraska died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Lincoln. Born in Maryville, Missouri, October 31, 1929, to Marion and Bonnie (Campbell) Childress, Ed lived in Glenwood and Council Bluffs, IA, and Omaha, before moving to Lincoln where he graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He later received his master's degree from what is now the University of Northern Colorado. On August 12, 1951, Ed married the love of his life, Jo Ann Hall.

He was a teacher and coach at Malcolm High School and taught in the Lincoln Public Schools at Whittier Junior High before joining the staff of the brand-new Millard Lefler Junior High in 1955. He taught Industrial Arts at Millard Lefler for 35 years.

An Eagle Scout, Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed University of Nebraska sports. He served as student manager for the basketball team. Later, he took tickets at Husker home football games, and was the official scorer for home basketball games for over 30 years. He was also official scorer for the Nebraska high school basketball championships for nearly 40 years, and for 25 years was the timer for high school football games at Lincoln's Seacrest Field. He was a 70+ year member of Bethany Christian Church, serving several terms as an Elder.