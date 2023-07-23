Marion E. Royal

August 11, 1929 - July 20, 2023

Marion E. Royal, 93 of Syracuse, passed away on July 20, 2023, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on August 11, 1929, to Harvey and Meda (Guenthe) Whitehead in Syracuse. Marion attended Dist. 10, and then graduated from Syracuse High School.

On August 14, 1947, she married Raymond "Tom: Royal at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. She worked on the farm with Tom until their son Gary was old enough to help. She then worked with Beulah Patton at the Sale Barn and Catering, before becoming a waitress at the Legion Club and B&J's in Syracuse for many years. Marion was active at St. Paulinus Catholic Church as a member of the Altar Society and quilters. She was also a member of the American Legion Aux.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Joyce) Royal, and Connie (Jim) Larkin of Alabama; grandchildren: Randy (Lesley) Royal, Heather (Frank) Heath, Vincent Larkin, Tom Royal, and Amy Steggall; step-grandchildren: Tricia (Jason) Schuett, and Brad (Brian) Fallstrom; great-grandchildren: Josh Royal, Raven Heath, Mason Royal, Jake Royal, Ian Heath, Ari Larkin, and Hallie Larkin; sister-in-law, Doris Royal; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herman and Elizabeth Royal; sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty Ann (Chet) Byard, Jean (Merlin "Bud") Engelbrecht; brothers: Art Whitehead, and Jimmy Whitehead; and sister, Margaret Nannen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church. A private burial will follow at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse. A rosary will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, 402-269-2441.