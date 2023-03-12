Marion A. Mendlik, 99 years of Lincoln, Nebraska die on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln. Marion was born November 4, 1923 in Howells, Nebraska to John and Lena (Dirkschneider) Mendlik. He grew up in Dodge and joined the army in 1944 to serve in WWII. He married Gladys Pojar on October 7, 1947 in Dodge. The couple lived in Dodge and Moved to Lincoln in 1949 where he went to work for Lincoln Electric System for the next 35 years. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Lincoln. When he retired spent many days fishing.