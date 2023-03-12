Marion A. Mendlik
November 4, 1923 - March 8, 2023
Marion A. Mendlik, 99 years of Lincoln, Nebraska die on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lincoln. Marion was born November 4, 1923 in Howells, Nebraska to John and Lena (Dirkschneider) Mendlik. He grew up in Dodge and joined the army in 1944 to serve in WWII. He married Gladys Pojar on October 7, 1947 in Dodge. The couple lived in Dodge and Moved to Lincoln in 1949 where he went to work for Lincoln Electric System for the next 35 years. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Lincoln. When he retired spent many days fishing.
He is survived by daughter Diane of Omaha, son, David of North Platte, and daughter, Carol of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, 1 great-granddaughter, 1 great-great-grandson and 2 sons-in-law.
Visitation: Monday, March 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary to follow, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512, with a rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Service, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St John the Apostle Parish, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68505. An interment will occur Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska.