Marilynne Bergman

March 1, 2023

Marilynne Bergman, age 85, of Lincoln, passed on March 1, 2023, in Wahoo. She was born November 12, 1937, in Fremont, NE to Howard and Frances (Musiel) Brown. Marilynne graduated from Wahoo High School and Bellevue University. On June 1, 1957, Marilynne married Fritz Bergman at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo and made their home in Ithaca and the surrounding area.

Marilynne taught school and worked as a bookkeeper and farm mediator along with helping on the farm. In 1997, they moved to Lincoln, where she continued to be active in the community. Marilynne's grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her special joy. She loved spending time with them.

Marilynne is survived by her husband, Fritz Bergman of Lincoln; children Randy (Elaine) Bergman of Ithaca, Christine (Dale) VanAckeren of Lincoln, Jim (Rhonda) Bergman of Prague, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Roxann Bergman; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM, March 6, 2023, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, March 5th, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo