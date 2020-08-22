× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 2020

Marilynn Clyne-Hoenig, 96 of Lincoln NE passed away peacefully on 20 August 2020 in Lincoln. Born in Danbury, IA and raised in Cherokee, Iowa she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School where she achieved a National ranking of third place in typing. Her love for music drew her to Mundelein College in Chicago IL, where she was a music major. While there, she recorded a piano piece. As a concert pianist she performed at Kimball Hall in Chicago and at the Cathedral of the Incarnation Nashville TN.

Marilynn married Dr. John Clayton Clyne from Muncie IN, Dec 30 1944, then a Private in the United States Army. Together they had an incredible life raising 10 children. She shared her love for music with friends and family playing the piano whenever she could. It was not uncommon to hear, daily, the piano singing “Flight of the Bumble Bee”, “Kitten on the Keys” and of course Beethoven's “Für Elese”.

She and husband Jack Hoenig volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved her faith and attended daily Mass. She was active in the community and always found time to help others. In her early years Marilynn volunteered at the Saint Elizabeth gift shop. With her current husband Jack Hoenig, they volunteered at Catholic Social Services Food Pantry preparing sacks of food and making beds at the Waverly Retreat Center.