Marilyn “Sis” Allen, 87, of Lincoln, passed away October 14, 2020. Born April 12, 1933 in Beatrice, NE to Gus and Annabel (Davis) Epp. Marilyn married LaVerne Allen on May 31, 1956 in Wahoo, NE. They made their home in Lincoln, NE and was blessed with 6 children. Along side her husband they ran a flooring business and also commercial and residential rentals. She worked for Elgin Watch Company for many years. Her most cherished job was raising her children. Marilyn was a member of Eastern Star and St. Marks United Methodist church. She loved to travel, knit, crochet, fish, camp and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved shopping for shoes and dining out.