Marilyn Ruth Kroeller Kersten, 85, of Hopkinsville, KY died at 11:48 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019. A native of Lincoln, Nebraska she was born July 7, 1934 the daughter of the late Harry Paul Kroeller and Ruth Wilma Weil Kroeller. She was a registered nurse having received her degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska.