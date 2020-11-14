Marilyn Ruth Kasparek 89 of Lincoln, NE passed away on November 12, 2020. Born in Milligan, NE to Joseph and Clara (Kolar) Cecrle in 1931. She taught at a One Room Schoolhouse outside of Milligan, NE when she was 19. Marilyn was the first female employee of McDonalds in Lincoln. She loved working with her hands and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, fixing things and was very self-reliant. Marilyn always had a large garden and enjoyed doing yard work. Marilyn also enjoyed golfing with the ladies league. Marilyn was able to travel around the world with her husband.