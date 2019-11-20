{{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn R. Harvell

April 11, 1942 – November 18, 2019

Survived by brother, Robert Hertzel; son, Greg Stalnaker; daughter, Susan Agena; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorials suggested to the American Cancer Society. Graveside Service Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street, please meet at Gate 2. Condolences:lincolnfh.com

