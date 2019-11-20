Marilyn R. Harvell
April 11, 1942 – November 18, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Survived by brother, Robert Hertzel; son, Greg Stalnaker; daughter, Susan Agena; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorials suggested to the American Cancer Society. Graveside Service Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S. 14th Street, please meet at Gate 2. Condolences:lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Harvell, please visit Tribute Store.