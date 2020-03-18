January 4, 1933 - March 12, 2020

Marilyn (Mae) Geis, age 87 of Royse City, Texas, died March 12, 2020. She was born in York, Nebraska on January 04, 1933 to Henry and Edna (Raymer) Berger. She graduated from Lincoln High School. In 1952, she married Robert (Bob) and moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where their only daughter was born. Marilyn worked for the Lincoln Public School System and retired from Beatty Elementary School.

She later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado and relocated to Royse City, Texas to be close to her only granddaughter. Marilyn enjoyed going on cruises with her family, visiting Hawaii, anywhere in the Caribbean, and ports in Mexico, but her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Norbert Sukovaty; and sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Fred Griffin. Marilyn is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Cary Waterhouse and their daughter, Nellie; sister and brother-in-law, Maryellen and Wayne Aue; sister, Marcie Lachance and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials suggested to donor's choice of non-profit foster and adoption organizations. Private service are being held. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street.

