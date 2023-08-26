Marilyn Mae (Comstock) Meyers

February 7, 1934 - August 23, 2023

Marilyn Mae (Comstock) Meyers, 89, of rural Greenwood, NE, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE. Marilyn Mae was welcomed into this world February 7, 1934, in rural Greenwood, NE to Franklin and Mildred (Pilfold) Comstock.

Marilyn is survived by her children Linda Ems, Carlin (Kevin)Timmins, and Hank Meyers, her grandchildren Ryan (Christi) Hohman, Tracie (Michael) Thornton, Henry Ems, Shelby (Will) Robinson, and Jacey Winter. She also is survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Emmet, son-in-law Rick Ems, and sister Ferne Bates and brothers Wayne, Frank, Max and Lyle Comstock.

Funeral Service, Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1702 Boyd St., Ashland, NE.

Visitation, Monday, August 28, 2023 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, NE. The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.

Interment at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Greenwood, NE.

Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, and the Ashland-Greenwood Performing Arts Center.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.