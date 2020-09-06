× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn M. Leach

April 22, 1935 - September 2, 2020

Born to Edward C. and Blanche Michels in Mt. Carmel, Illinois on April 22nd, 1935. Marilyn was raised in southern Illinois as a “preacher's” and peach farmer's daughter following The Great Depression; she knew the value of hard work and exemplified grace and humility under some of life's most difficult challenges. Marilyn attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957 followed by her Master of Arts degree from Kansas University in 1962.

In 1957 she married Edwin Leach and had 3 children – Dana, Sean and Kirstin. After moving to Omaha in 1974, she became the Director for the Center for Faculty Development at the University of Nebraska Omaha—a position she held for 29 years, retiring as Emerita Coordinator of Faculty Development and Service Learning in 2004. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and family; she loved summer vacations to the beach; her favorite animal was the giraffe and she loved the color blue.