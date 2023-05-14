Marilyn L. Fagerstrom

December 31, l930 - May 7, 2023

Marilyn Fagerstrom, nee Landis, passed away peacefully on May 7, in Boulder, CO. Marilyn was born in Ohio, where she grew up with her younger brother and parents. She graduated from Oberlin College with a physical education degree; she later received her physical therapy certification from the University of Wisconsin. Marilyn married Al Fagerstrom of Ypsilanti, MI in l953; they had three children together.

Marilyn spent her 25-year physical education teaching career at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. In addition to her career and responsibilities as a mother, Marilyn was quite an adventurer. She was a world traveler; some of her visits included Russia, China, India, Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, the Galapagos Islands, and many European countries.

After retirement, Marilyn discovered the beauty of the Colorado Mountains and moved from the plains of Nebraska to the Bar-K Ranch in Boulder County in 1983, almost single-handedly supervising the building of a stone cabin, where she found much joy.

When she discovered Lefthand Fire and Rescue needed volunteers, she found herself another calling, serving 35 years. She did additional training and eventually served as a Public Information Officer for the inter-agency fire responders across the country, where she reported on many major national wildfires. She was nominated by her fire department to carry the Olympic torch on a leg in Boulder for the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

Marilyn lived her last eight years at the Pearl at Boulder Creek, where she was warmly welcomed. She was well known and well liked for her lively stories and welcoming personality.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Linda Saling of Gresham, OR; her daughter Christine Howe of Jamestownard, CO; her son Eric Fagerstrom of Ward, CO; and her brother Paul Landis of Shaker Heights, OH. Other survivors include six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.