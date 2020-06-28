× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 5, 1944 - June 22, 2020

Marilyn Kay Loontjer, 76, was born on May 5, 1944 to Raymond and Evelyn (Schlueter) Gonnerman in York. On August 6, 1966, Marilyn was united in marriage to Edwin Loontjer. She was an accountant for her and husband's electrical business and several positions for the State of Nebraska until she retired at age 72.

Marilyn valued being a mother as her most rewarding career. In her free time Marilyn enjoyed participating in sports, taking care of her pets and being a Nebraska Cornhusker football and volleyball fan. Marilyn passed away on June 22, 2020 in Lincoln.

She is survived by her daughters, Carma Loontjer (Don Rosen), Pueblo, Colorado, Janel Holsten, Lincoln; granddaughters, Presley and Sydney Holsten, Lincoln; son-in-law, Ryan Holsten, Lincoln; brother, Eugene (Donna) Gonnerman, York; sister-in-law, Elaine Gonnerman, Wahoo. Preceded in death by her parents; stillborn son, Edwin Ray Loontjer; brother, Roger Gonnerman.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gresham. Please visit volzkefuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Loontjer , please visit Tribute Store.