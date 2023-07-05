Marilyn Kathryn Baalhorn

July 2, 2023

Marilyn Kathryn Baalhorn was born in David City, Nebraska, on May 7, 1953. She grew up on a farm East of Brainard, Nebraska. She attended East Butler High School, where she was a cheerleader, and the valedictorian of the class of 1971. After high school, she attended and graduated from Lincoln General School of Nursing, as a registered nurse. Following her heart, and natural abilities to help and lead others, her career transitioned into her destined role in life, teaching.

Her career began at Lincoln Medical Education Foundation, in the Continuing Education Division. As the Special Projects Coordinator, she coordinated the training for health care professionals throughout Lincoln and the surrounding communities. After 22 years at LMEF, Marilyn took a new position as the Coordinator of the Health Aide Program at the University of Nebraska Health Center, in the Health Education Department. She had an integral leadership role in promoting the adoption of lifestyle choices for lifelong health and wellbeing. Her career path ended as an innovative educator at St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she started the nurse residency program, along with a new program for Advanced Coronary Life Support (ACLS). Her work impacted both new and existing employees, by providing orientation and ongoing education to everyone, from new staff members to tenured physicians.

Marilyn's colleagues were unanimous in remembering her unique blend of knowledge, leadership, and love. She knew everyone's name and cared for all as individuals. She cared for her patients, by caring for staff. While interacting with her students, she considered it an opportunity to foster their learning, academic success, and to develop the leadership skills for the future caretakers of the world. She still always made time to take breaks for special lunch dates with her family members. And never failed to “dream up a dinner” when she got home. Friends and neighbors always knew they had an extra plate and seat at her table, as well.

Outside of work, Marilyn was just that, outside. She was an avid plant enthusiast. Every spring, she would countdown the days until she could plant her flowers. With each flowerpot being thoughtfully considered and arranged. She loved to read, especially outside on the porch near her flowers, with a cat on her lap. She treated her cats like royalty, and true members of the family. When she wasn't outside, there was likely a big game on TV. She always kept an eye on the scores for her beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. Her postgame knowledge and recap for any sports current event rivaled an ESPN broadcaster. Her relationship with her grandsons was magnetic. Whether it be making Playdoh animals, coloring, baking cookies, or playing a game of catch, all moments with Grandma were special. She always had her loving husband along for the ride, every step of the way.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Leonard Polivka of Brainard, Nebraska. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dahlas, sons Brett (Jordan Miller), and Riley (Anna Butierres), and grandsons Isaac and Duncan Baalhorn. The memories of her “rescuing” plants, playing paw-games with cats, lunch dates after class, talking sports and life, driving the countryside, and her sweet soul will live on forever.

Memorials can be made to Davis-Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's, The Cat House, or Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Services will be held at First Lutheran Church, located at 1551 S. 70th St, Lincoln, NE, on July 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.