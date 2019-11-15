{{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn K McCage

October 12, 1941 - November 12, 2019

Marilyn McCage passed to eternal life on November 12, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1941, in Pawnee City, NE to Elsie Wenzbauer and Lawrence J Wenzbauer. Marilyn was raised and lived in Table Rock, NE and then lived and worked for many years in Lincoln as a registered nurse.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Jody Jorgensen, her grandchildren Andrew Nesja, Rachel Nesja, and Olivia Nesja, her great-grandson Spencer Weils, her sister Karen Gilbert and brother-in-law Larry Gilbert, her aunt Erma (Alfred) Penkava and many nieces, nephews, great-nephew, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral service Saturday November 16th at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist church in Table Rock. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. at the United Church in Table Rock. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. and a Rebekah Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt. Condolences can be shared online at www.wherrymortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn McCage, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Friday, November 15, 2019
12:00PM-8:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Visitation begins.
Nov 15
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, November 15, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Family Greeting Friends begins.
Nov 15
Rebekah Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
7:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Rebekah Service begins.
Nov 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 16, 2019
2:00PM
Table Rock United Methodist Church
436 Pennsylvania Street
Table Rock, NE 68447
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Marilyn's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments