Marilyn K McCage
October 12, 1941 - November 12, 2019
Marilyn McCage passed to eternal life on November 12, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1941, in Pawnee City, NE to Elsie Wenzbauer and Lawrence J Wenzbauer. Marilyn was raised and lived in Table Rock, NE and then lived and worked for many years in Lincoln as a registered nurse.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter Jody Jorgensen, her grandchildren Andrew Nesja, Rachel Nesja, and Olivia Nesja, her great-grandson Spencer Weils, her sister Karen Gilbert and brother-in-law Larry Gilbert, her aunt Erma (Alfred) Penkava and many nieces, nephews, great-nephew, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral service Saturday November 16th at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist church in Table Rock. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. at the United Church in Table Rock. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. and a Rebekah Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt. Condolences can be shared online at www.wherrymortuary.com