Marilyn K. Adams
January 23, 1932 - May 16, 2020
Marilyn Adams of Lincoln passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born January 23, 1932 in Alpena, SD, the fourth of four children to Harry and Mary Knox. Marilyn grew up on a farm near Alpena, South Dakota. She graduated from Alpena High School and received a B.S. in Pharmacy from South Dakota State College in 1953 where she was President of Rho Chi (Academic Honor Society for Pharmacy) and a member of Sigma Lambda Sigma, graduating with honors. Marilyn was one of two women in her class that graduated as a pharmacist.
She was a long time member of First Plymouth Church, serving on the Board of Deacons, Board of Trustees, Board of Christian Outreach and Board of Womens Ministries. Co-President of Tower Club and Sunday Night Dinner Club. Member of PEO Chapter K.
Marilyn enjoyed many things in life. At the top of the list was spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand (with trips to Mexico, England, Germany, Russia, and Finland).
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur Fenn (1979), husband, Loyde Adams (2010), two brothers, Albert and Ivan Knox, and one sister, Arlene Miller. Marilyn is survived by sons, Loring Fenn (Jeannie Martino) of Denver, Colorado, Doug Fenn (Sharon) of Lincoln, Alan Fenn (Jill) of Ft. Collins, CO, stepson Dale Adams of Lincoln and six grandchildren, Sarah Fenn, Rachel Fenn, Rebecca Fenn, Alex Fenn, Andrew Fenn and George Dungan.
The family will honor Marilyn at a private celebration of her life. Memorials may be sent to First Plymouth church, www.firstplymouth.org. Funeral arrangements thru Roper & Sons, Lincoln, NE. Friends and family may send condolences to roperandsons.com//obituaries/.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at The Landing for their care and support.
