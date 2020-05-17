× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marilyn K. Adams

January 23, 1932 - May 16, 2020

Marilyn Adams of Lincoln passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born January 23, 1932 in Alpena, SD, the fourth of four children to Harry and Mary Knox. Marilyn grew up on a farm near Alpena, South Dakota. She graduated from Alpena High School and received a B.S. in Pharmacy from South Dakota State College in 1953 where she was President of Rho Chi (Academic Honor Society for Pharmacy) and a member of Sigma Lambda Sigma, graduating with honors. Marilyn was one of two women in her class that graduated as a pharmacist.

She was a long time member of First Plymouth Church, serving on the Board of Deacons, Board of Trustees, Board of Christian Outreach and Board of Womens Ministries. Co-President of Tower Club and Sunday Night Dinner Club. Member of PEO Chapter K.

Marilyn enjoyed many things in life. At the top of the list was spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand (with trips to Mexico, England, Germany, Russia, and Finland).