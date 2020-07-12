× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 25, 1930 - July 9, 2020

Marilyn Joan Hodge, age 89, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Marilyn was born September 25, 1930 to Lester and Francis Parson.

Marilyn is preceded in death by; Sterling Hodge Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Hodge. Marilyn is survived by her loving children: Steven(Margaret) Hodge, Michael (Shari) Hodge; sister, Linda Fey; sister-in-law, Ora (Leo) Zimmer; grandchildren, Michelle (Adam) Johnson, Pamela (Christopher) Pope, Emily Pineda, Caralea Strayer, Kristina (Joey) Justa, Kendra Hodge; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Inurnment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Hodge , please visit Tribute Store.