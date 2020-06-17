Marilyn Jo (Brewster) McGreer passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Born in Oberlin, Kansas on April 11, 1933 to Dr. F. Wayne and Helen (Hendricks) Brewster, the Brewster Family moved to Holdrege, Nebraska where Marilyn grew up. A Holdrege Duster graduate, Marilyn loved extracurricular activities, like playing softball, playing the clarinet and participating in many musicals during high school. Marilyn met John T. McGreer III while attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree, she and John married and moved to Omaha where they started a family. Soon they moved to Michigan and later Texas, eventually returning to their Nebraska roots, settling in Lincoln.

Marilyn's biggest pride and joy was spending time with her family, including her four children, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was known for throwing festive, intricately planned themed parties for her beloved family and having a knack for style, loving interior design, fashion and art. Marilyn was a voracious reader, often finishing one book a day of her favorite mystery genre. She was active in the community and took leading roles in the Alpha Phi Sorority, P.E.O. and as a hospice volunteer. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, giving to her community and spending time with her friends and her neighborhood lunch group. Marilyn will be missed by not only her family, but by the countless people she interacted with who smile at her spunky, gracious personality.