April 11, 1933 - June 11, 2020
Marilyn Jo (Brewster) McGreer passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Born in Oberlin, Kansas on April 11, 1933 to Dr. F. Wayne and Helen (Hendricks) Brewster, the Brewster Family moved to Holdrege, Nebraska where Marilyn grew up. A Holdrege Duster graduate, Marilyn loved extracurricular activities, like playing softball, playing the clarinet and participating in many musicals during high school. Marilyn met John T. McGreer III while attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree, she and John married and moved to Omaha where they started a family. Soon they moved to Michigan and later Texas, eventually returning to their Nebraska roots, settling in Lincoln.
Marilyn's biggest pride and joy was spending time with her family, including her four children, 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was known for throwing festive, intricately planned themed parties for her beloved family and having a knack for style, loving interior design, fashion and art. Marilyn was a voracious reader, often finishing one book a day of her favorite mystery genre. She was active in the community and took leading roles in the Alpha Phi Sorority, P.E.O. and as a hospice volunteer. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, giving to her community and spending time with her friends and her neighborhood lunch group. Marilyn will be missed by not only her family, but by the countless people she interacted with who smile at her spunky, gracious personality.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law Jane and John Sinovic of Omaha; Julie and Mike Sullivan of Lincoln; Mary and Craig Schmidt of Tennessee; daughter-in-law Connie (Redding) McGreer; brother Robert Brewster; and sister-in-law Frances (North) Brewster. Grandchildren and spouses Emily McGreer and Brian Davison; Allison McGreer and Kaleb Nixon; Kathryn McGreer and Joseph Brooks; Sarah Sinovic and Michael Hardaway; Elisa Sinovic and Bryan Murray; Jacob Schmidt; Elizabeth Grace Schmidt; John Sullivan; Mike IV and Katie (Dischler) Sullivan; Tony Sullivan and Aleigh Chvatal; Patrick and Ellie (Perkins) Sullivan; Robert Sullivan and Carly Naramore; and Mayme Sullivan. Great-grandchildren Johanna Leibel; Kinley Nixon; Aubree Brandau (Murray); Eliot Davison; Kaia Brooks; Hayes Brooks; Michael Joseph Sullivan V; and Carter Sullivan. Nephews Mike, James, William, Wayne, Nathan and Matthew Brewster. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. John T. McGreer III, her parents Dr. F. Wayne and Helen (Hendricks) Brewster; son, John Thomas McGreer IV; brother Frank A. Brewster; sister-in-law, Maydene Brewster; and brother-in-law, Joel Edward McGreer.
A public visitation will be held at Wyuka Funeral Home on Friday, June 19th from 12-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th at Wyuka Cemetery. When attending any services please abide by local and CDC guidelines. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Horisun Hospice Foundation (Attn: Marilyn McGreer Memorial Fund; 2200 S. 40th Street #101; Lincoln, Nebraska 68506) or Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care (Attn: Marilyn McGreer Memorial Fund; 6600 Juliet Court; Lincoln, Nebraska 68521).
