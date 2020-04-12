Marilyn Jean Nielsen, age 83, of Lincoln, NE passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family and her pastor, after a long battle with liver cancer on Sunday April 5, 2020. Marilyn was born April 21, 1936 to Jim and Helen Miller. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who will be missed more than words can say. We have Joyous Consolation in knowing that she is now in Heaven. Marilyn was an original member of the East Lincoln Christian Church, where she also served as a church Deaconess. Most recently she has for the past few years attended services at Crossbridge Christian Church.