April 21, 1936 - April 5, 2020
Marilyn Jean Nielsen, age 83, of Lincoln, NE passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family and her pastor, after a long battle with liver cancer on Sunday April 5, 2020. Marilyn was born April 21, 1936 to Jim and Helen Miller. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who will be missed more than words can say. We have Joyous Consolation in knowing that she is now in Heaven. Marilyn was an original member of the East Lincoln Christian Church, where she also served as a church Deaconess. Most recently she has for the past few years attended services at Crossbridge Christian Church.
Marilyn was a member of several organizations; such as Order of the Eastern Star, Jobs Daughters, and was active in The Gift Niche Craft Store in Ashland some years ago. Marilyn was a past secretary and president for the Lennox Club, and past secretary to the Homeowners Association of Thomas Lakes. Marilyn loved playing bridge and was a member of several bridge groups, and substituted in others.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Gary L. Nielsen; sons, Guy Nielsen and Gary S. (Mary) Nielsen; Siblings, Nancy (Gene) Phillips and Donni (Rick) Boyd; grandchildren, Cory (Samantha) Nielsen, Jamie Nielsen, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Hudson, McKinsie, Audrey, Ryker; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Harrison Hospice in memory of Marilyn Jean Nielsen.
