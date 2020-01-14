January 6, 2020

Marilyn Jean McClure Dreier, 82 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Monday January 6, 2020. Born in Lincoln, NE, as a child Mrs. Dreier also grew up in Rockport, MO; Mrs. Dreier lad lived in Lincoln, NE; Corning, IA, Hyde Park NY, Palatine and Schaumburg IL, Stockton and Huntington Beach CA, Dawsonville, GA before moving to Gainesville, GA. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Adeline Birdsall McClure. Mrs. Dreier was a graduate of Northeast High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, NE earning a BA in French. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a number of years Mrs. Dreier worked for First National Bank of Lincoln, was a homemaker, and also was Executive Administrator for Accurate Metering Systems. Mrs. Dreier was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Dawsonville, GA. Marilyn was an active member of PEO. She loved everything French and immersed herself in it. She loved dancing with Clarence and you could say she really could cut a rug.

Mrs. Dreier is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Riker Dreier, Jr. Survivors include her son, Michael Clarence Dreier, Elgin Illinois and a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Leslie Dreier, Loveland, Colorado and grandsons, Austin Dreier (Jennifer), Los Angeles CA and Zach Dreier, Denver CO.

Interment services will be held at a later date in Nebraska. The family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 170 Highway 9 North, Dawsonville, Georgia 30534 in memory of Mrs. Dreier. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga 30501 is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Dreier, please visit Tribute Store.