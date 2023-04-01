Marilyn Jean Lawson Peterson

October 24, 1933 - March 29, 2023

Mary Jean Lawson Peterson, 89, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, educator and friend, of Lincoln passed away March 29, 2023. She was born to the late Willard and Grace (Focht) Lawson, October 24, 1933, in Raymond, NE.

Marilyn graduated from Raymond High School in 1951 and received her BS and ME degrees in Elementary Education and Specialist in Elementary Administration Certificate all from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. She married the late Patrick Peterson in 1955.

A lifelong educator, teaching thousands of students, Marilyn touched countless lives in 12 schools in Nebraska during her career. Marilyn was an educator for 44 years, beginning her journey in a rural school in Lancaster County and serving as an elementary principal in Lincoln Public Schools for her last nine years before retirement in 1996.

She was very passionate about making a difference in the lives of her students who were underprivileged, disadvantaged, learning disable and troubled youth. Her proudest moments were spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She cherished watching them grow in their lives and careers.

Marilyn was an active member of St. John The Apostle Catholic Church where she sang in the Praise Choir for 40 plus years. Music played a big part in her life. She also sang with the Lancaster County Chorus, Eastmont Towers Chorus, Women's Christian Chorus and Greasers. She loved to garden, bake, play golf and to crochet.

Marilyn was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, St. John's Altar Society, Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, NAESP, NARSP, LARSP.

Marilyn is survived by her son Greg Peterson, Lincoln; daughter Michelle (Millard “Gus”) Gustafson, Beatrice; grandchildren Danae Peterson, Lincoln, Bailey (Evan) Neville, Omaha, Chevis Krull (fiancé Jeremy Epp), Beatrice, Chanae (Brian) Weyers, Filley, Benton Patrick Wayne Gustafson, Beatrice; great-grandchildren Grayson and Sean Krull and Brekyn and Emery Weyers, Coy Tucker Neville and Matilda Peterson; Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick, parents-in-law Earl and Evelyn Peterson, sisters and spouses Donna and Charles Holka, Sharon and Gayle Peterson, Ruth and Joe Slaby; brother Roger and Mary Lawson.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary will be held prior to Mass, beginning 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.-5:00p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln. Memorials to St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, Lincoln Public Schools, or the Eastmont Towers Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com