June 21, 1932 - July 19, 2019
Marilyn J. Oenbring, 87, of Bennet, passed away July 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 21, 1932 to Henry and Hazel Smith. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, baking, gardening, preparing holiday feasts for the family, crafts, puzzles and reading. She will greatly be missed by all.
Survivors include her daughter Marsha (Brad) Flemmig; son David (Janice) Oenbring; granddaughters Carrie (Jim) Woodward and Ashley (Brandon) Ortiz; great-grandchildren, Seanna, Dylan, and Leah Woodward, Justin, Jackson, and Hannah Ortiz; her brother James Smith of Oakley, Kan., as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Robert Oenbring and her granddaughter Jessica Flemmig.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.