February 5, 1924 - June 7, 2020

Marilyn J. Niedermeyer, 96 of Syracuse, passed away on June 7, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on February 5, 1924 to George & Martha (Nowack) Allgaier near Talmage. Marilyn married Valden Niedermeyer on February 5, 1942 in Omaha. She was an active member of church and women's fellowship. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, playing piano and attending her grandchildren's activities.

She is survived by her Children: Anita (Duane) Reimer of Syracuse, Diana (Jim) Walters of Unadilla, Ronald (Lavonne) Niedermeyer of Talmage; Grandchildren: Lori (Doug) Carlson, Shelly (Tom) Block, Sherri (Everett) Bowersmith, Michael (Toni) Niedermeyer, Tim (Julie) Reimer, Jim Jr. (Lindsay) Walters, Robin Walters, Tracy (Keith) McWilliams, 17 Great Grandchildren, 10 Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: Valden, Sister: Evelyn Strong, Brother: Harold “Bud” Allgaier and Sister-in-law: Louise Heinke.

A private funeral service will be held at St. John's UCC on Thursday, June 11th. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page starting at 11:00 A.M. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

