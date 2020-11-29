Marilyn J. Mills

September 21, 1931 - November 20, 2020

Marilyn J. Mills, 89, of Lincoln, passed away November 20, 2020, due to COVID-19. Born September 21, 1931, the daughter of Clyde and Bessie (Clark) Dunham. She attended College View Academy and graduated in 1949. Marilyn was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family.

She was a long time member of Southview Baptist Church, where she volunteered her time and talents with the annual Easter pageant. She worked for many years at the state capitol as an Administrative Assistant for Senators Jerome Warner and Shirley Marsh.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Mark Mills, Mike Mills, and daughter, Mellanie (John) Gilroy, all of Lincoln. Marilyn had 7 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughters, Cynthia Mills and Marva Ewald.

Funeral service will be held privately at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Southview Baptist Church or HoriSun Hospice. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held next year when it is safe to do so. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.