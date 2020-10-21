November 18, 1926 - October 19, 2020

Marilyn J. Forke, 93, of Lincoln, passed away October 19, 2020. Born November 18. 1926 in Sutton, NE to Ewald T. and Mildred I. (Held) Nuss. Marilyn was a member and trustee of First-Plymouth Congregational Church, lifetime member of Nebraska Arts Association, Nebraska Historical Society, trustee of Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts, Burgess of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Asher Benjamin Society in Deerfield, MA.

Family members include her son Scott (Allison) Forke, Cody, WY; daughters Kim (Gary) Falls, Arvada, CO and Robin Forke, Lincoln; grandchildren Zoe Falls, Alexandra, Molly and Colin Forke. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brother Gerald Nuss, sisters Phyllis Brooks and Carol Nuss.

Private family service. Inurnment of ashes in the First-Plymouth Church Columbarium. Memorials to First-Plymouth Congregational Church or Nebraska Historical Society.