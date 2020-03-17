January 20, 1938 – March 15, 2020

Marilyn Bliss Jones, born Jan. 20,1938 in West Orange, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2020. She was the daughter of Robert Winton and Ethel Anne Hallett who predeceased her. She was married to C. Edward Jones in 1966 and moved to Wellesley, MA where he taught at MIT. Marilyn graduated from the University of Delaware in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She taught school in Summit, and Montclair N.J. and worked for the NY Telephone Co as a service representative before marrying. In 1973 she and her family moved to Lincoln, NE where she was a stay-at-home mom until 1985 when she began substitute teaching. In 1987 she began working for Indian Education in the Lincoln Public Schools. She retired in 2009.

Marilyn played tennis for most of her life, was a member and reader for the Christian Science church and enjoyed Square Dancing, bridge, and Olli classes. She was a member of Faculty Wives in Lincoln and Prairie Life Fitness Center.

She is survived by her husband, Ed, two sons Brian and Mark, daughters-in-law Jane (Wright) and Katie (Oien) 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lars and Benjamin, a sister-in-law Barbara Hallett, a sister-in-law Vicki Jones, one cousin, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Donations can be made to the Food Bank of Lincoln, www.lincolnfoodbank.org or Second Church of Christ, Scientist, 1401 Stonyhill Road Lincoln, NE 68520.

To send flowers to the family of Marilyn Jones , please visit Tribute Store.