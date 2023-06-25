Marilyn B. Winkler, age 84 of Fremont, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Fremont. She was born November 20, 1938 in Salem, IL, to Samuel and Virginia (Slater) Casner.

She is survived by her children Glen Winkler and Sue Stromer; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Lee Casner and Clyde "Buck" Casner. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Winkler, Sr; and sister, Loretta Brown.