You have free articles remaining.
December 21, 1921 - February 15, 2020
Marija Eglitis, 98, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by family on February 15, 2020. Born in Vecmuiza, Latvija, on December 21, 1921. Family includes daughters Silvija and Aija, both of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded by husband Igors and son Valdis. Memorials to the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church. Private Viewing.
To send flowers to the family of Marija Eglitis, please visit Tribute Store.