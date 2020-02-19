Marija Eglitis
Marija Eglitis

December 21, 1921 - February 15, 2020

Marija Eglitis, 98, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by family on February 15, 2020. Born in Vecmuiza, Latvija, on December 21, 1921. Family includes daughters Silvija and Aija, both of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded by husband Igors and son Valdis. Memorials to the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church. Private Viewing.

