Marija Eglitis, 98, of Lincoln, passed away surrounded by family on February 15, 2020. Born in Vecmuiza, Latvija, on December 21, 1921. Family includes daughters Silvija and Aija, both of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded by husband Igors and son Valdis. Memorials to the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church. Private Viewing.