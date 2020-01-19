Marietta F. Vogt, 86, of Elmwood passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Lincoln. Marietta was born August 8, 1933, to Herman H. and Hazel F. (Boettger) Bredthauer in Greeley County near Scotia, Nebraska. She attended Scotia Consolidated School and graduated in 1951. After graduating from High School, she attended York College. Following that she was employed as a stenographer/secretary for the YMCA, the Air Force ROTC, and the VA hospital system.

Marietta always enjoyed being outside and helping in the hayfield as a kid. She was also expected to help with chores and anything else that needed to be done on the farm. As a young adult, she looked forward to attending church camp at Riverside Park, near Milford, with her dear friend, Carol Vinson each year. While there one summer, she met Elmer Vogt. They were married on February 21, 1960, at the Fish Creek E.U.B. Church in rural Scotia. They resided on a farm near Elmwood, where Marietta raised a large garden and kept a beautiful farmstead. She was a wonderful cook and was especially known for her cinnamon rolls. They welcomed three children, Susan, Sharon, and Gary; two sons-in-law, Steve and Bill; and two grandsons, Andrew and Matthew; to their family during their nearly 60 years of married life. Marietta was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Elmwood.