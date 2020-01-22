Marie M. (Bailey) Rustermier

July 5, 1921 - January 17, 2020
Marie Rustermier passed away Jan. 17 at Bryan West. Born in Belvidere, NE, she was a life-long Lincoln resident. Retired from Norden Labs.
Preceded in death by husband Dale, sisters Betty, Lois and Norma and parents Leon and Anna Bailey. Survived by Lynne Grasz Hall (Douglas) and Michael Morian (Joyce), two grandchildren Jill and Ty and three great-grandchildren Bailey, Luke and Molly.
Memorial contributions to be announced at a Celebration of Life memorial service to be announced at a Spring date.
