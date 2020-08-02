Marie M. (Bailey) Rustermier

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A "Celebration of Life" to honor this remarkable lady will be held Fri, Aug. 7 at 11 AM at New Hope UMC Church, 1205 N. 45 St. Memorials to Warren Church Found., 1205 N. 45, Lincoln. NE, 68503; Foundation for LPS, LNE, 5905 O St, Lincoln, NE 68510; Sesostris Shrine, Van Fund, 1050 Saltillo Rd, Roca, NE 68430