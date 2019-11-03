October 30, 2019
Marie Hall 95, of Lincoln passed away on October 30, 2019. Born in Lincoln, NE in 1924 to Andrew and Barbara (Becker) Beltz. Marie was a dedicated wife and mother working side by side with her husband Bob in his insurance business while being an attentive mother to Cheryl. Marie was also a fully present and loving grandmother to Alyia often attending her activities and engaging in her life.
Marie loved to walk and had an independent spirit. She received great joy and fulfillment in her family. Marie loved to cook, and holidays were her favorite times. Celebrations of any kind were special to her. Marie was not a quitter in any way. Even when medical issues arose in her life, she handled them with strength and grace. She had a strong and abiding faith and is now home with her Lord.
Survivors include husband Robert Hall, daughter Cheryl Whitehall and granddaughter Alyia Whitehall of Lincoln along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Phil, Ed, John, Henry and Andrew Beltz and sister Molly Tobin.
Visitation will be Sunday 10am-9pm at the funeral home. Celebration of Marie's Life will be Monday, November 4 at 11:00am at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to University of Nebraska Medical Center Cancer Research. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com