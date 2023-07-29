Marie H. Schoen
July 27, 2023
Marie H. Schoen, 98, of Adams, died Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Survivors include her three daughters, Lavon Behrens of Adams, Linda (Calvin) VanEngen of Lincoln, Doreen (Robert) Wallman of Adams; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life: 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Private family graveside service: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. There will be no visitation. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation.