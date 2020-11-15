Marie G. Wood, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020. Born June 30, 1926 in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank E. and Metta L. (Peterson) Gibbs. Marie successfully ran Bill Wood Tours with her husband BIll, and previously worked at J.C. Penney's and Lincoln Medical Educational Partnership. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, and the Women's Circle of Eastridge.