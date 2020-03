Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Marie Fuller, 94 of Lincoln, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior on Monday, March 9. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St. Lincoln. Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Wyuka Cemetery. Condolences at lincolnalternativefuneral.com