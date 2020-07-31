× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 11, 1933 - July 29, 2020

Marie E. Wilson, 87 years of age, of Lincoln passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1933 in Beatrice to David and Martha (Buss) Gould. Marie taught 8th grade for 27 years at Millard Lefler Middle School in Lincoln. She was the past president of the Doe's at Elks Lodge #80.

Marie is survived by her son, Carey Cook of Lincoln; grandchildren, Alex Redfern-Cook of Beatrice, Ryan Redfern-Cook of Lincoln; and a brother, David Gould and wife Janet of San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter-in-law, Nikki Redfern.

Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, Marie wanted donations to be made to a local teacher of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.