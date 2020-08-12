August 9, 2020
Marie E. (Meduna) Bouc, 100, of Colon, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Wahoo. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 111 Cherry St., Colon. Visitation: 5-7 pm with a 7 p.m. Rosary Friday, Aug. 14, all at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Colon. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
