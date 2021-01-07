Marie B. Faas

February 4, 1927 - January 5, 2021

Marie B. Faas, 93, of Lincoln passed away on January 5, 2021. Marie was born on February 4, 1927, in Williamsburg, IA, to Alonzo and Ada (Shelton) Rogers. She married Melvin Faas in Cedar Rapids, IA, on June 17, 1947. They spent many years happily married and had two children Anita and Greg. Marie was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

Family includes her daughter Anita Loeck of Lincoln; grandchildren Katherine and husband Jamie Carestio and their daughter Maizey Wilder; Laura Loeck and Sam Loeck; Preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, son Greg, son-in-law Craig Loeck, sisters Ethel Jennings, Elma Smith, Neoma Lacy and Nadine Gardner.

Private family services to be held on 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 11, 2021. Visitation will be held from 11:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300, ‘O' St. Local Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and a mask is required. A livestream link of the service will be provided 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com. Memorials may be given to Messiah Lutheran Church or the People's City Mission.