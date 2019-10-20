October 30, 1952 - October 17, 2019
Marie Adele (Johnston) Snyder, born October 30, 1952, in Brookline, Massachusetts to Dr. & Mrs. Rogene Johnston. Marie graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. She attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Human Development. Marie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed music, art, reading, books, politics, animals and traveling to Europe.
Survived by her husband Daniel Lee Snyder; son Matthew Johnston Snyder; daughter-in-law Jennifer; brother Jeffrey Johnston; sister-in-law, Dee dee Johnston; niece, Lindsey Johnston; nephew, Benjamin Johnston all of Lincoln. Preceded in death by father Dr. Robert Johnston and mother Rogene Johnston and infant son, Andrew Thomas.
Memorials to Dr. Robert Johnston, Endowed Chemistry Fund, Hastings College, Hasting Nebraska. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 840 South 17th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508. Please visit lincolnfh.com