Marie A. Semin, age 78, Lincoln, formerly of Ulysses, born May 25, 1941, passed away April 9, 2020. Visitation: 3- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward (Limited to 10 people in the funeral home at a time). Private Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Father Michael Stec officiating. Celebration of Life Graveside service: at a later date. Memorials to the Marie Semin Memorial for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward – Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com