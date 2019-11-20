October 26, 1930 - November 19, 2019
Marie A. Buhr, 89, Adams, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born October 26, 1930. She married Donald DeBuhr on September 29, 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church and lived and farmed near Adams before moving to Beatrice in 1994. She married Ervin Buhr on November 4, 2006 and moved to Adams.
Funeral services: 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 23, 2019, American Lutheran Church, Adams. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. Memorials: Shriners Hospital for Children and the Children's Hospital in Omaha. Visitation: Thursday 12:00 noon - 8:00 P.M., Friday 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice, and one hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 6:00 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements, www.foxfuneralhome.net.