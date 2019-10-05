March 5, 1920 - September 28, 2019
Marian R. Van Sickle, age 99, of Lincoln passed away September 28, 2019. She was born March 5, 1920 in Surprise, Nebraska to William and Sybil (Shrader) Welch. Memberships include Calvary Temple Church, Beth Eden Baptist Church in Denver. She worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for 27 years and the Veteran's Administration for 6 years. Marian was united in marriage to George H. Van Sickle in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 26, 1946.
Marian is survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. Memorials to the great nieces and great nephews education fund. Condolences may be left at wyuka.com
